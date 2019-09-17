Gal Gadot calls on Israelis to vote

In Hebrew Instagram post, Israeli actress calls on followers to 'get out and vote.'

Israeli actress Gal Gadot called on her Israeli Instagram followers to “Get out and vote.”

Gadot posted a graphic with the words “Get out and vote” 90 times in five columns in white Hebrew letters on a black background.

She added in the first comment next to the image, also in Hebrew, “So simple and so important. No matter who you choose to vote for. Choose to choose. This is our greatest responsibility as citizens. Let’s increase the voting percentage once and for all. Because this is the land of us all.”

As of 12:00 p.m., 26.8% or 1,713,936 Israelis had voted, representing a 2.0% increase over the turnout level by the same hour in April's election.

Gadot, the star of “Wonder Woman” who generally posts in English, has 31.1 million followers. Nearly 400,000 followers liked the post, which could be an indication of how many of her followers are Hebrew speakers.