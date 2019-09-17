Report: At least 10 killed in airstrikes in Syria

Airstrikes targeting pro-Iranian forces on Syria-Iraq border kill at least 10. Arab outlets claim Israel behind airstrikes.

At least 10 people were killed in airstrikes in Syria near the border with Iraq overnight, a London-based observer group claimed Tuesday.

According to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 10 people died in airstrikes on positions held by pro-Iranian Shi’ite militias in Al Bukamal, Syria, close to the Iraqi border.

While there have been no claims of responsibility, some Arab media outlets, including Iraq’s Al-Afaq claimed Israel was behind the airstrikes.

Last week, a base belonging to militias in that same area was attacked by unidentified aircraft. Al-Arabiya reported 21 people were killed in the air strike.

There have been several attacks against Iraqi militias in recent weeks that have been attributed to Israel, which has not commented on the reports.

In late August, two senior American officials told The New York Times that Israel had carried out several air strikes on munitions storehouses for Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

A senior Middle Eastern intelligence official told the newspaper that Israel had bombed a base north of Baghdad on July 19.

The attack on July 19 struck a base that the Middle Eastern intelligence official said was being used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to transfer weapons to Syria.