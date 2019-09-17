Amazon signs delivery agreement with Israel Post

New agreement expected to provide Israel Post with tens of millions of shekels.

Amazon has signed an exclusive delivery agreement with Israel Post, which will apply both to packages sent from Israeli facilities and those sent from abroad.

The deal is expected to provide Israel Post with tens of millions of shekels.

Amazon officially launched in Israel last month.

Currently, Amazon does not intend to open warehouses in Israel. However, the online retail giant intends to open its platform to Israeli businesses later this month, and is already examining sellers to ensure they meet standards for quality and shipping times.

Israel Post told Ynet: "We are not allowed to discuss business issues."