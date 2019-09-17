Smotrich: 'These elections are critical, don't stay home'

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) voted Tuesday morning together with his wife Revital at the voting station near their home in the Samaria town of Kedumim.
"The last thing you want is to bang your head at 10:01p.m. tonight. Everyone vote!" he said. "Don't take unnecessary risks. Vote only for those who will certainly pass the electoral threshold! Vote for Yamina. Tet-bet. Have a great day, and may we hear good news."
Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) also voted Tuesday morning, arriving at the voting station in Naveh together with his wife Michal and two of his granddaughters.
"Election day is a day of celebrations, we have the great merit to vote in the State of Israel, which we love so dearly," Peretz said. "Today, what is at stake is a question of which country we will have: a secular post-Zionist state, or a right-wing state with a Jewish identity, with values, with a readiness to apply sovereignty to areas of the Land of Israel."