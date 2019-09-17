Smotrich: 'These elections are critical, don't stay home'

Transportation Min. urges: 'Only vote for parties which will definitely make it into the Knesset.'

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) voted Tuesday morning together with his wife Revital at the voting station near their home in the Samaria town of Kedumim.

"The last thing you want is to bang your head at 10:01p.m. tonight. Everyone vote!" he said. "Don't take unnecessary risks. Vote only for those who will certainly pass the electoral threshold! Vote for Yamina. Tet-bet. Have a great day, and may we hear good news."

Credit: spokesperson Rabbi Rafi Peretz and his wife vote

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) also voted Tuesday morning, arriving at the voting station in Naveh together with his wife Michal and two of his granddaughters.