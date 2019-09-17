From New York to the polls and back

Zerach and Rachel Greenfeld buy round-trip ticket from NY just to vote in Israeli elections. "So that the kids know what's important."

Zerach Greenfeld and his wife Rachel made the trip all the way from New York to Israel just to vote in the election. Tomorrow they'll make their way back to New York.

Zerach, a New York-based business owner who lives in Karnei Shomron in Samaria, told Arutz Sheva that they made the decision to travel to Israel and vote to set an example for their children and grandchildren.

"We have family here, children and grandchildren, and I learned in my youth that a personal example is the most important thing in the world, and I want my grandchildren and children to know that this is an important thing for father and mother, grandparents, and so we came."

The round-trip flight to vote cost the Greenfelds about $ 1,400, but Zerach defines it as the price he pays for the values ​​he believes in. "It's $ 1400 to tell my kids what's important, the values. I hope our vote is in the right and justified direction, but the main thing is that the kids know what the main, most important things in the world are."

Greenfeld could not attest to the presence of other travelers who made the way specifically to vote. However, he says that at Ben Gurion Airport this morning he saw those who chose to leave the country.

"I don't know what the reasons are. Everyone has their reasons. They justify themselves and I have to justify myself in the face of what I think is important, our values. "