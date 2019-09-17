Hurricane Humberto takes aim at Bermuda

Hurricane Humberto is expected to become a major hurricane as it nears Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday night.

Humberto is currently moving east-northeast into the Atlantic Ocean.

"This general motion with a gradual increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday," an NHC advisory read. "On the forecast track, the center of Humberto is expected to approach Bermuda Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts."

"Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Humberto is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km)."

Bermuda is currently under tropical storm watch, and Humberto is expected to bring the island rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Swells from the storm "will affect the northwestern Bahamas and the southeastern coast of the United States from east-central Florida to North Carolina during the next couple of days," NHC added. These swells "could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."