Gantz: 'Israelis are voting for change, against extremism'

Blue & White chairman votes in Rosh Haayin, says Israelis are 'voting for change', accuses Netanyahu gov't of 'extremism and corruption'.

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz said Israelis were voting “for change” Tuesday, as he cast his ballot in the central Israeli city of Rosh Haayin.

"We want new hope. We are voting today for change," said Gantz.

The former IDF chief of staff accused the Netanyahu government of “corruption” and “extremism”, adding that voters would empower the Blue and White party to form a new government.

"We will succeed in bringing hope. We will succeed in bringing change, without corruption and without extremism, all together."

“This is an important day, it is what democratic countries are all about. Everybody goes out and votes. Let’s hope for change let’s hope for a new hope.”