Election tampering reported in Hadera

In apparent case of election tampering, Yamina voting slips are replaced with New Right slips from April's election.

The Yamina party filed a complaint with the Central Elections Committee after discovering that voting booths in Hadera's Tachkemoni school did not offer their voting slips.

Yamina's current voting slip has the letters "tet bet," while its voting slip in April had the Hebrew letter "nun."

At the voting booths in question, only April's voting slip was offered until 9:00, after which there were approximately 15 minutes when neither slip was offered.

At approximately 9:15, Yamina representatives placed updated voting slips into the booths.

"This is a serious attempt at fraud," Yamina said. "We will demand that all the votes with the old voting slips be counted as Yamina votes."

Watch the Hebrew video here: