President Rivlin: Voters will decide who will be PM

Reuven Rivlin votes in Jerusalem, calls on voters to turnout in second election of 2019. 'Neither the president nor party leaders choose PM'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin cast his vote at the Yaffe Nof school in the Beit HaKerem neighborhood of Jerusalem Tuesday morning, as millions of Israelis headed to the polls for Israel’s second Knesset election of 2019.

Rivlin called on Israelis to turnout, saying that voters would decide who forms the next government.

“This is an important day for Israeli democracy, and a holiday for it,” the president told reporters. “It is important to understand that the president and the party leaders do not decide who will be Prime Minister or who will form the government – only the voters do. So it is important to say that you need to take part in our democracy, you need to vote and have influence.”

“Even if it requires some effort, go and vote. Take your children with you. Give it the time it deserves as our democratic responsibility. If you don't vote today, you don't influence tomorrow. Chag sameach!”

A total of 10,543 polling stations around the country opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 10:00 p.m., at which time television exit polls will try to predict who will form the next government. The true results should begin coming in several hours after that.

In localities with up to 350 residents, the polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 8:00 p.m. The same applies to polling stations in hospitals, prisons and detention centers.

A total of 6,394,030 eligible voters will be able to visit the polling stations and drop into the ballot the note bearing the name of their preferred party. The right to vote is given to every Israeli citizen who on the day of elections to the Knesset is 18 years of age or older.