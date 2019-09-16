New details emerge of planned Gaza operation

PM demanded more significant response to Gaza rockets last week, but did not bring issue up for vote at the Cabinet.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, ISA Chief of Staff Nadav Argaman and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit demanded that Prime Minister Netanyahu bring to the Cabinet for approval the strong military response he demanded following the firing of rockets from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip last week.

Channel 11 News reported Monday evening that the action Netanyahu demanded would have been more significant than previous instances when Israel retaliated to rocket fire from Gaza.

Despite his desire to change the policy of action in Gaza - Netanyahu decided not to convene the Cabinet. It is estimated in the defense system that Netanyahu did not do this primarily due to intelligence security considerations.

Haaretz reported earlier that the deputy chief of staff, Meir Ben Shabbat, met last Wednesday with the chairman of the Central Election Commission and told him that Israel was planning to embark on a military operation - which could have led to the postponement of the elections.