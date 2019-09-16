Gantz apologizes for dividing secular, haredi voters

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz apologizes for announcement that sparks storm, but does not refrain from parting shot at haredi voters.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz apologized in a Knesset interview at noon today for an announcement that implicitly excluded haredim from legitimate discourse while comparing voting percentages in Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak.

The headline read, "Anyone who wants a secular unity government must go out and vote", further stating that the voting percentage in Tel Aviv is 63 percent versus 77 percent in Bnei Brak.

"We really didn't mean to hurt," said Gantz, admitting to seeing the poster that sparked the storm, "It didn't make me jump, it showed me statistics.

"I realized in retrospect that it hurt people and I'm sorry, that's not the intention. The haredim should vote, they should vote according to their beliefs," Gantz apologized.

Nonetheless, Gantz added a parting shot to the haredi voters, "They once taught me that they have freedom of vote but no freedom of choice, so they should do it how they know and I call everyone, up to 100 percent - not up to 120 percent - to vote."