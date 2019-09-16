12th child born to President's Chief of Staff

Rivka Ravitz today celebrates Brit for 12th child along with husband Yitzhak Ravitz who serves as Kiryat Yearim Council head.

Israel's President's Chief of Staff Rivka Ravitz today celebrated the Brit Milah of her 12th child, together with her husband Yitzhak Ravitz, who serves as Kiryat Yearim Council head.

Rabbis and public figures, including President Reuven Rivlin, Knesset Member Uri Maklev, Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein, and Channel 12 commentator Amit Segal attended the event.

Earlier, the President wished congratulations on his Twitter account: "Blessings and congratulations to the dear, dedicated Chief of Staff, beloved mother Rivka Ravitz and the dear father Yitzhak Ravitz, on the birth of a son. A new brother and uncle for the entire Ravitz family. Raise him in peace and with love, with G-d's help."

42-year-old Ravitz has been working alongside Rivlin since 1999. Until recently, she lived with her family in Betar Illit, where her husband Yitzchak was Deputy Mayor. In September 2018, they moved to Kiryat Yearim where her husband is currently the head of the local council.