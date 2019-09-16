Herzliya: Young man shot while attempting to stab cop

Police officer shoots young man who attempted to stab him in coastal city of Herzliya.

A young man was shot in Herzliya Monday afternoon, apparently while attempting to stab a police officer.

At approximately 12:30 Monday afternoon on Sokolov Street in Herzliya, a 23-year-old man lunged at a police officer while brandishing a knife.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at the entrance to a store.

The officer opened fire on the assailant, wounding him. The officer was not injured in the attack.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene, and provided first aid to the wounded attacker before evacuating him to the hospital in moderate-to-light condition.

Police say the incident occurred while officers were checking three suspects for weapons.

“During the police activity, and while police were checking three suspects, one of the suspects drew a knife and tried to stab one of the officers,” a police spokesperson said.

“In response, [the officer] shot at him. The suspect suffered light-to-moderate wounds, and the two other suspects who were with him fled the scene.”