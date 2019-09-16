'Israel needs a real victory'

Gregg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum, talks with Arutz Sheva about the real issue behind the Israel-PA conflict, and how to solve it.

Gregg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum, believes the key to ending the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict lies in bringing the "Palestinians" to see themselves as something other than Israel-haters.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Roman said: "For the past 20 years, even 26 years, if we want to talk about the beginning of the Oslo Peace Process, Israel has given up on its ability to bring certain defeat and the definition of the way the Palestinians see themselves vis a vis Israel, rather than as equals."

"Their national ideology cannot be based on hating another nationality," he emphasized. "It can only be based on accepting them for who they are rather than who they want us to be.

He added that the conversation is not really about what Israelis must do in order to help the other side recognize who they are, but rather about what the Israeli government must do to implement the appropriate measures.

"We're not trying to go for a solution to the conflict here. We're talking about a way in which to condition the Palestinians to move from right now their victimhood, which is based in them actually thinking they'd win after every time they lose, to one in which they're accepting the idea that Israel exists as a Jewish state. And only then can we start talking about the day after."