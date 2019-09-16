Mayor: Jerusalem will be tech capital of Israel

Moshe Lion, mayor of Jerusalem, promises: 'Anyone who visits today will see a different city.'

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Sunday night participated in the International Jewish Leadership conference. funded by the Keren haYesod – United Israel Appeal organization and the Jewish Federations of North America.

Attending the conference, which was held this year in Moscow, were 160 important Jewish philanthropists, as well as Israel Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, Israel Hayom owner Sheldon Adelson, Mikhael Mirilashvili, Alexander Mashkevitch, Aaron Frenkel, Elie Horn, and Keren Hayesod Chairman Sam Grundwerg.

The conference, held once every two years, is hosted in a different country each time. Each conference sees Jews from every corner of the globe, gathered together in support of Israel.

Lion, who represented Jerusalem at the conference, said: "Whoever comes to Jerusalem today will see a different city."

"The most important thing of all is that we are placing the cornerstones for Jerusalem to be Israel's future tech capital. We're developing and advancing every part of the city, and I invite you to come and visit."