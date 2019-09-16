Oman rejects Netanyahu's sovereignty pledge

Oman confirms support for independent Palestinian state after PM pledges to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

Oman announced on Saturday its rejection of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's recent pledge to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley if he is re-elected in Tuesday’s Knesset election.

"Oman reiterates its rejection of Netanyahu's statements and confirms its support to the Palestinian people in all efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement quoted by Xinhua.

Netanyahu said last week that, if re-elected, he would apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and Dead Sea area.

The announcement was criticized by the European Union (EU), which warned that annexation would “undermine chances for peace in the region.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also criticized the announcement, warning the move would be illegal and would gut prospects for regional peace.

In October of 2018, Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman, where he met with Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Later, Minister Yisrael Katz also visited Oman, where he presented a plan for the construction of a railway between Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

While there has appeared to be rapprochement between Israel and Oman, the sultanate has also said it will open an embassy in the Palestinian territories in support of the Palestinian people