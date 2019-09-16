Blue and White against Labor

Gantz and Lapid's party makes strategic decision to try to hurt Labor-Gesher party and keep it below electoral threshold.

The Blue and White party has decided to work hard to "erase" the Gesher-Labor party from the political map, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, at a strategy meeting held over the weekend, it was decided that Yair Lapid would lead the move.

The slogan chosen to accompany the move is, "The Labor Party will be Netanyahu's 'bridge' (Gesher in Hebrew means bridge -ed.) to a 61-MK coalition." Lapid himself has already begun to use this message in the media, noted the report.

Labor-Gesher is an alliance between Labor, headed by Amir Peretz, and former MK Orly Levy-Abekasis’ party. The merger was announced in July.

Opponents of the move have warned that it would lead to the end of the Labor Party. The most recent polls have shown that Labor-Gesher barely passes the electoral threshold and could win as little as four or five seats.

Meanwhile, in a speech on Sunday evening, Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz expressed concern that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu may not accept the results of the election.

"I urge President Rivlin that, in order that we not have a third election, he will hand the mandate of assembling the government to the person who pledges to return it to him if he fails to assemble it," Gantz said.