Arab ministers 'reject' Netanyahu's sovereignty pledge

Organization of Islamic Cooperation says Netanyahu's pledge to declare sovereignty over the Jordan Valley is a "dangerous escalation".

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday expressed its "total rejection" of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s pre-election pledge to annex the Jordan Valley if he is re-elected on Tuesday.

After an emergency foreign ministers' meeting in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, the OIC expressed "its total rejection and strong condemnation of the Israeli Prime Minister's declaration", according to AFP.

"This dangerous declaration... deliberately undermines international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace... and pushes the whole region towards further violence and instability," the 57-member pan-Islamic body added in a statement.

The emergency meeting of OIC foreign ministers was called at the request of Saudi Arabia, which last week denounced Netanyahu's announcement as “a very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people”.

Netanyahu’s pledge to apply sovereignty in the Jordan valley has drawn firm condemnation across the board.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also criticized Netanyahu’s announcement and warned that the pledge to annex the Jordan Valley would drag the region into violence.

The United Nations, meanwhile, warned Netanyahu that his plan to annex the Jordan Valley if re-elected would have no "international legal effect."

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas was furious following Netanyahu’s announcement about applying sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and threatened to end all agreements with Israel should Netanyahu go through with the plan.