'First step towards applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria'

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Sunday on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting in which Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s proposal to authorize the community of Mevo’ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley was approved.

“This is a very important declaration as the first step in applying sovereignty over the communities in Judea and Samaria which will come later,” said Regev.

“I am very happy about all the interviews that the Prime Minister has given, about his statements, about the clear statement. For eight years, Netanyahu fought the Obama administration in order to stop the withdrawals [from Jewish communities], and now with President Trump it’s a new era. An era of sovereignty in the land of Israel.”

“It’s time to annex these communities under the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the only one who can do it is Netanyahu,” she added.

Regev rejected the Blue and White party’s claim that the announcement on sovereignty was meant to collect more votes two days before the election.

“It’s clear that they would say that, the same heads of Blue and White who said they would uproot 90,000 residents from Judea and Samaria,” she said.