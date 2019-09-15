South Tel Aviv activist and bereaved mother vandalize EU office

South Tel Aviv activist Sheffi Paz and bereaved mother Meirav Hajaj carried out the vandalism of the entrance of the office of the EU.

South Tel Aviv activist Sheffi Paz and bereaved mother Meirav Hajaj carried out the vandalism of the entrance of the office of the European Union delegation to Israel in Ramat Gan earlier on Sunday.

Hajaj lost her daughter Shir, who was an IDF soldier at the time, in a ramming terrorist attack in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in south Jerusalem in 2017. Paz, a resident of south Tel Aviv is an activist against illegal infiltrators.

A video of the two women carrying out the vandalism, during which they defaced the entrance with "EU - Get out" and "German money kills Jews" in red spray paint, was released on Sunday night on Channel 12 News.

In the video, Paz is seen reading from a paper with her message to the EU: "Stop funding terrorists who murder Jews. Stop funding illegal immigration. Get out of Israel."



Hajaj is also seen taping a sign to the wall which says: "Stop paying the killers of our children" as well as what appears to be a picture of her daughter. On the video, she says emotionally: "You used your money to pay for the murder of Jews. You defend terrorists."

Earlier on Sunday, the EU delegation to Israel stated: "This afternoon, the delegation's offices were vandalized and threatening graffiti was sprayed on the walls of the building. No diplomat was present, as he does not work on Sundays."

"This is an incident intended to frighten the EU people. It is unfortunate and should be condemned in every way. The EU delegation is in contact with law enforcement and the Foreign Ministry so that appropriate security measures for staff and offices are taken."