'Why was Ilhan Omar silent after Minnesota synagogue arson?'

A leader of an Evangelical Christian movement in the US blasted Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar Sunday, attacking the Democratic lawmaker's failure to condemn the apparent arson which destroyed a century-old synagogue in her state.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations (PJTN) and show host of the popular Christian television program “Focus on Israel” which reaches a global weekly audience of over 2 billion, blasted rookie Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for her silence after the Adas Israel synagogue in Duluth burned down last Monday in an apparent arson.

“The historic Adas Israel Congregation in Minnesota was burnt to the ground in what appears to be an anti-Semitic hate crime. A Jewish community has been made to feel unwelcome and fearful in their own country, but representative Ilhan Omar is too busy supporting boycotts of Israel to show any compassion to the people of her own state."

"The silence from Omar’s office is deafening and demonstrates once again that Omar is not worthy of holding office in our republic. Congress is no place for an anti-Semite, we will continue campaign for her removal from the house, having already amassed tens of thousands of signatures on our petition” Said Laurie Cardoza-Moore, president of Proclaiming Justice to the Nations.

On Friday, Duluth police arrested a 36-year-old suspect in connection with the synagogue fire.

The suspect arrested was identified as Matthew James Amiot, 36, who was booked on a first-degree arson charge, according to Sgt. Matt Donnelly with the St. Louis County Jail.