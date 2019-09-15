Indictment in Knesset election fraud case

The Haifa District Attorney's Office announced on Sunday evening that it intends to prosecute Mohammed Diab, subject to a hearing, for violations of the integrity of the elections for the 21st Knesset.

Mr. Diab, a resident of Tamra, served as chairman of the voting committee on election day on behalf of the Shas party. He is suspected of putting in seven unlawful envelopes in the ballot box at the end of the day in an attempt to influence the election results. It is unknown which party he unlawfully "voted" for.

The claim against the defendant was forwarded to the Israeli police in early August 2019.

There are additional investigations being conducted by the police following a request by the chairman of the Central Election Commission, including one on the Kesra Semiya voting station, at which apparent evidence of criminal offenses were found. There are also additional investigations being carried out on several other voting stations, which were transferred by Judge Melcer following the appeal of the Likud representative to the election committee.