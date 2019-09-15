European Union's offices in Israel vandalized

'EU - Get out' and 'German money kills Jews" was spray-painted on the office of the EU delegation to Israel in Ramat Gan.

The entrance of the European Union offices in Ramat Gan was defaced with graffiti on Sunday. The statements "EU - Get out" and "German money kills Jews" were sprayed in large letters with bright red paint on the door, wall and floor of the entrance.

Police are investigating the incident.

The EU delegation to Israel stated: "This afternoon, the delegation's offices were vandalized and threatening graffiti was sprayed on the walls of the building. No diplomat was present, as he does not work on Sundays."

"This is an incident intended to frighten the EU people. It is unfortunate and should be condemned in every way. The EU delegation is in contact with law enforcement and the Foreign Ministry so that appropriate security measures for staff and offices are taken."

"We are horrified by the vandalism of the European Union delegation in Israel and sharply condemn the incident," Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded to the incident. "Israel is obligated to protect the safety of all its diplomatic representatives on its territory. Israel Police is investigating the incident and we are expecting a swift conclusion to the investigation in which the perpetrators will be brought to justice."