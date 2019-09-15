When Blue & White chief Benny Gantz compared himself to Moses

Gantz has gained notoriety for his multiple gaffes during speeches and interviews over the course of the Blue and White election campaigns.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz angered haredi Knesset members by comparing himself to Moses on Sunday.

Gantz has gained notoriety for his multiple gaffes during speeches and interviews over the course of the Blue and White election campaigns. During an interview with Walla, he was asked by the haredi interviewer whether his gaffes harm his campaign.

Gantz answered: "My campaign is only a means to achieve leadership in order to serve the state of Israel. I prefer a prime minister who thinks about the good of the nation and talks to people as equals even if he makes mistakes at times. We both know that Moses stuttered and needed [his brother] Aaron to speak for him, but he was a great leader. We'll get there."

In response to Gantz's words, Deputy Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) said, "I was shocked to hear of the unnecessary and offensive comparison that Benny Gantz made between himself and Moses. Mr. Gantz, take off your shoes before you open your mouth on our people's holy ones. After joining the 'incitement choir" and announcing your desire to establish a secular government without haredim, it's only natural that you're deteriorating."

MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) added, "Moses accompanied Aaron the High Priest who blessed the Jewish people with love. And not to even draw a comparison but Gantz accompanied [the Biblical non-Jewish prophet] Balaam to curse the Jewish people with world hatred."