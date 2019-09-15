'Netanyahu never wanted us in the government,' says Ayelet Shaked, accusing PM's inner-circle of waging personal war against her.

Knesset candidates from the Yamina party gathered for an emergency party meeting in Airport City Sunday afternoon.

The emergency meeting was called Sunday, amid concerns the Likud party may draw large numbers of voters from Yamina in Tuesday’s election.

At the conclusion of the meeting, party chairwoman Ayelet Shaked addressed reporters, claiming that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu planned to turn the center-left Blue and White party after the elections to form a national unity government.

"Netanyahu never wanted us in his government," said Shaked, "each time we had to make special efforts to enter the government. The voters tend to forget Netanyahu's political history and believe his fake news that [Yamina] can be small and weak."

The Yamina chairwoman accused the prime minister and the Likud of deliberately focusing its campaign efforts on the religious-Zionist camp, calling it a concerted effort to undermine Yamina.

“Netanyahu always turns to our voters, but never to Shas voters, or United Torah Judaism voters, and, of course, he never fights intensively with Liberman, who has moved over to the left-wing bloc.”

Shaked also alluded to reports that Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, had a personal grudge against Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

"You’ve never heard this from me, but it's the truth. The people around Netanyahu have something against us, and I don't know why and where this is coming from. This hurts me."

The former Justice Minister also responded to criticism of Yamina’s publication of a map presenting what it said could be the future borders of Israel if Netanyahu implements the US-backed ‘Deal of the Century’ Middle East peace plan.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior US official chided Yamina for releasing a “highly inaccurate” map of the peace plan’s division of Judea and Samaria.

In her address, Shaked called on Netanyahu and the White House to release details regarding the future of Judea and Samaria prior to Tuesday’s Knesset election.

“Mr. Prime Minister: Where is the real map?”

“If this isn’t the real map, we want to see what the real one is, before the elections. The people of Israel deserves to know what they’re voting for.”

"Netanyahu is trying to eliminate Yamina and Religious Zionism," Yamina said Saturday. "We haven't heard a word aimed at Shas voters."

"The big party's bluff was exposed after the previous elections. The only thing that counts is the number of people recommending you."

"If Yamina is small, the Likud will form a government with the left. Only a large Yamina will pull the government to the right."