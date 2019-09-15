Bennett: Gantz isn't fit to be Prime Minister

Naftali Bennett says that Benny Gantz said in 2014 that there was no need to worry about the terror tunnels from Gaza into Israel.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett spoke about the swiftly approaching elections in an interview on 103FM on Sunday, addressing the topics of Otzma Yehudit, voter fraud and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

Bennett said that what bothers him about Otzma Yehudit is that "people will vote for them and will regret that they wasted their votes. We're fighting for our survival right now. I urge everyone who wants a right-wing government not to stay home and not to vote for parties that won't pass the threshold."

I asked Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir that if you - with all your political experience didn't pass the threshold - how he intends to pass.

"We learned our lesson. No one even imagined that we wouldn't pass. A party that is far less significant than that of Ben Gvir can waste a hundred thousand votes. How will the person who votes for Otzma Yehudit feel that due to him we lack a Jewish government."

A Maariv investigation revealed voter fraud which wasn't investigated. Is it possible that that's where your lost votes went?

"We didn't investigate these voting stations. Examining the voting stations took a long time. What I can say is that if they had disqualified the voting stations that were worthy of being disqualified, Balad would not have passed the threshold and a right-wing government would have been established. The pace of voting at a voting station allows 30 people to vote per hour. I saw many stations where 80-100 people voted in the course of an hour. I don't have proof of fraud but that isn't feasible."

One of our political commentators said that even if the right obtains 61 mandates, you'll choose to do what [Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor] Liberman did and cause a lot of problems for Netanyahu.

"No. I've said clearly from the beginning of the campaign that we'll recommend Netanyahu. We will not choose Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid as prime ministers. I sat in the Cabinet during Operation Protective Edge when the IDF Chief of Staff was Benny Gantz and his performance was terrible. He didn't present any plan."

Give me a specific example of how Gantz's performance was terrible.

"On June 30, 2014, I told the Cabinet that there were about 32 terror tunnels from Gaza into Israel and asked what the plan was. I presented a preventive plan that the IDF should have presented. Gantz opened his mouth and said we don't need to worry about it, that they won't use the tunnels. We're going to allow a person like this to bear the responsibility for Israel's national policy? Netanyahu is also culpable to a degree because he was the prime minister at the time. But if the IDF Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister don't present a plan how can we expect differently from the prime minister?