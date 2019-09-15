Smotrich confronts Netanyahu

Transportation Minister says 'Deal of the Century' map will choke Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich confronted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday over the 'Deal of the Century map' presented by Naftali Bennett Sunday morning.

Smotrich told Netanyahu that the sovereignty plan he was formulating with the United States would sabotage Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and Jewish communities would remain isolated.

"What about sovereignty over the areas between the communities?" Smotrich wondered, attacking the prime minister. "They will create a chokehold."

Smotrich also attacked Netanyahu for trying to harm the Yamina party, "You will be prime minister anyway, why are you hurting us?"

In response to the attack on Netanyahu, Culture Minister Miri Regev replied to Smotrich "This is propaganda by Yamina."

Regev added, calling out to Smotrich, "Everyone remembers Bennett's 'brothers' alliance' with Yair Lapid. You won't teach us how to maintain the communities. The only one who maintains the right-wing rule is Netanyahu."

Likud spokesman Jonathan Orich also attacked Smotrich. "Understand that after Noam dropped out, Smotrich is replacing them in the delusional slot," Orich tweeted. "Someone needs to update Bezalel Smotrich that, according to Netanyahu's plan, Israeli sovereignty will apply to all localities, including those outside the blocs. If he wants to be right of Netanyahu, he will have to propose to apply Israeli sovereignty to Cyprus."