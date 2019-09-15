Netanyahu: We will apply sovereignty early in the next govt.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed a tweet by President Trump about the possibility of a defense agreement between Israel and the US at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"I agreed with Trump to promote a historic defense alliance between the US and Israel. This adds a huge layer of deterrence to our enemy, along with preserving the freedom of action of our forces," the prime minister said.

Following his remarks, Netanyahu reiterated last week's pledge to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea.

"We will apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea as soon as the next government is established in the next Knesset. I have appointed a work team headed by the director of the Prime Minister's Office, which will formulate an outline for applying sovereignty," said Netanyahu.

The prime minister noted, "Applying Israeli sovereignty to all our communities in Judea and Samaria, including the blocs and the territory outside the blocs, and other areas that are essential for our security and our heritage - these things will come up in the "Deal of the Century" plan, which will come very soon after the elections."