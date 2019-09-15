Noam party withdraws from the elections

The leaders of the Noam party will announce Sunday afternoon at a gathering of party activists at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem that the faction has dropped out of the race for the 22nd Knesset.

The party claims to have succeeded in recruiting some 70,000 supporters, or roughly half of the number needed to enter the Knesset, and sees the campaign as a significant success despite indicating slim chances for the party to pass the electoral threshold. The Noam leaders will not endorse any party when they withdraw.

"There is no doubt that this is a tremendous success," said Rabbi Dror Aryeh - the party's chairman. "We have succeeded through thousands of volunteers, to reveal to the people of Israel the attempt by foreigners to take over the state and dismantle our core values ​​as a people and as a state."

The Noam party's withdrawal comes just two days before the elections on Tuesday.