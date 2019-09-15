Joint List chairman: Netanyahu is a 'psychopath'

MK Ayman Odeh blasts PM: He is willing to burn everything in order to avoid going to prison.

Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh on Saturday night took part in a panel on Channel 12 News and launched a fierce attack against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The Prime Minister said the Arabs were flocking to the polls, and now he says they are stealing the elections," said Odeh. "It’s clear and simple that he is ready to burn everything so as not to go to the Maasiyahu Prison. He is a real psychopath. He is the most psychopathic against Arab citizens."

Odeh continued his attack, saying, "After a decade of Netanyahu's rule, the Arab public saw that only bad things were coming out of the Knesset. Nothing but incitement against the Arab public.”

"They will not give us the influence - so we will take the influence. We will be the surprise of the election. I see the people in the Arab cities and feel it," he vowed.

Speaking about the prospect of peace between Israel and the Palestinians, Odeh said, "There is another opportunity if Gantz establishes a national unity government and we will be the largest faction in the opposition. I will be the chairman of the opposition - this is a position of influence. The main problem now is that the Kahanists may reach the Knesset, and a Prime Minister who incites against a minority."