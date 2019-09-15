'Abbas was wrong to meet family of missing Israeli'

Senior Islamic Jihad official criticizes PA chairman for promising to work to bring about the release of missing Israeli Avera Mengistu.

Khader Adnan, a senior official in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza, accuses Israel of having a policy meant at "eliminating" the Palestinian Arab security prisoners while exploiting the silence in the regional and international arena on this issue.

The Palestinian Arab organizations have accused Israel of a policy of deliberate medical neglect designed to cause the deaths of terrorists imprisoned in Israel.

Adnan also criticized Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, saying he should have visited the families of the prisoners and the “martyrs” and welcomed them in his office instead of meeting with family members of the Israeli "criminals" soldiers.

Last week, Abbas met in his office in Ramallah with family members of Avera Mengistu, an Israeli citizen who crossed the border into Gaza in late 2014 and has not been heard from since.

Mengistu is believed to be held by Hamas, which has acknowledged that Mengistu was in Gaza but stopped short of confirming it is holding him. family who crossed the border into the Gaza Strip and is currently being held by Hamas.

A PA report said that during the meeting, Abbas promised the family members to do everything possible to bring about Mengistu’s release. Adnan called Abbas’ remarks on this issue "a mistake."