'There may be no option other than conflict with Hamas'

PM Netanyahu talks about Joint Arab List's demands from Blue and White, and the security situation on the Israel-Gaza border.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Saturday night about next week's elections - and about a possible war with Hamas.

In an interview with News 13, Netanyahu responded to claims that he "zigzagged" on whether Israelis should support the Otzma Yehudit party.

"I haven't zigzagged at all," he said. "On that day, when they asked me, I said that the poll showed them as passing. Out of twenty polls - by the way, even afterwards, they didn't pass, and didn't pass, and didn't pass. Whoever votes for Otzma throws his vote in the garbage and allows [Blue and White leaders MKs] Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid to form a leftist-Arab government. That's what will be. Instead of doing that, don't vote for them vote for the Likud, and I've been saying that consistently."

Regarding Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, Netanyahu said: "It's very sad to see what Liberman has done. He will recommend Gantz, he made a vote-sharing agreement with him.

"They came to the Knesset, him and [MKs] Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List), Ayman Odeh (Joint Arab List), with Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid and the other leftist parties, and voted against placing cameras in voting stations. They worked together and created a blocking bloc.

"Even more than that, Yediot Aharonot has already published the Joint Arab List's list of demands from Gantz, and the list includes chairing the Finance Committee, chairing the Interior Committee - they have demands."

Regarding the security situation in southern Israel, Netanyahu said: "We fought Hamas in three conflicts: Operation Cast Lead, Operation Defensive Shield, and Operation Protective Edge. It could be that there is no other option other than fighting a real war against Hamas. I worry about our soldiers and our citizens, we've prepared a different battle this time."

"It could be that there's no alternative. If Hamas does not take control of the area, there will be no option other than to act systematically. Maybe that means a war. I look the residents of the south in the eye, and I understand their distress."

Otzma Yehudit responded: "The Prime Minister's attempt to take half a Knesset seat away from Otzma Yehudit and cause the party not to pass the electoral threshold tells us one thing: Netanyahu has decided to form a government with Gantz and Lapid, and has abandoned the option of forming a right-wing government. Only with Otzma Yehudit will the right-wing have a majority of 61. Otzma Yehudit will protect Netanyahu and force him to form a right-wing government."

"Right now the question is: Will Yamina or the Likud receive an extra Knesset seat? Or will Otzma Yehudit have four Knesset seats, saving the right-wing government and preventing the formation of a dangerous government with Gantz's party in the lead?"