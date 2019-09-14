Shas leader: Yisrael Beytenu gave votes to the left

'For ten years, MK Liberman and I worked together to ensure Jerusalem would not have a secular mayor,' Min. Deri says.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who chairs the Sephardic-haredi SHas party, spoke Saturday night about his relationship with Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman.

"For ten years we've been working together, so that there would not be a secular mayor in Jerusalem," Deri told Kan News. "Now, he's warning that Jerusalem is becoming more haredi."

"He took Knesset seats which were our partners for 30 years and gave them to the left-wing bloc.

"I will do everything possible to ensure that [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz will not be tapped to form a government with the Arabs and Liberman."

Earlier this week, Deri said that though he and Liberman worked together for many years, the two have not spoken in four months.