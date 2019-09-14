Poll: Likud and Blue and White tie with 32 each

A new poll by Channel 12 and the Midgam Research Institute showed that neither the right-religious bloc nor the center-left bloc will be able to form a majority government after Tuesday's elections.

The poll gave the leading Likud party 32 Knesset seats, the same number as the rival Blue and White party.

As in other polls, the Joint Arab List is the third-largest party in the Knesset, this time with ten Knesset seats.

Yamina and the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party each win eight Knesset seats, as does Yisrael Beytenu, which for the first time in several months dropped to a low of eight seats. The trio are followed by Sephardic-haredi Shas, which wins seven seats - the same number it currently holds.

Meanwhile, on the left, the Democratic Union party would win six Knesset seats, while the combined Labor-Gesher list would win five seats.

Otzma Yehudit, the right-wing party Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has urged voters not to support, passes the electoral threshold with four Knesset seats.

In total, the Channel 12 poll gives the right-religious bloc 59 Knesset seats, and the center-left-Arab bloc a total of 53 Knesset seats. Yisrael Beytenu, with its eight seats, remains the key to forming a government.

A full 40% of respondents want the next government to be a secular unity government, without the haredi parties, while 29% want a right-wing government with the haredim and just 7% want a left-wing government with the haredim.