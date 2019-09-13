European countries urge Iran not to breach nuclear deal

France, Britain and Germany, the European parties to the nuclear deal with Iran, on Friday expressed deep concern at Tehran’s violations of the 2015 deal and urged it to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed in its report of Sept. 8 that advanced centrifuges had been installed or were being installed in Natanz. We are deeply concerned by these activities,” the European powers said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

“We continue to support the JCPOA (nuclear accord) and urge Iran to reverse its activities that violate its JCPOA commitments, and to refrain from all further action,” they added.

“We call on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters.”

Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal signed with world powers in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement last May.

Britain, France and Germany have been trying to save the nuclear deal and have vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

Last week, Iran announced it was firing up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium at a faster rate in the latest violation of the deal.

The chief of Iran's atomic agency later blamed Europe for his country scaling back its commitments under the deal, saying their broken promises gave the Islamic Republic little choice.

