Poll: Likud and Blue and White tied

Channel 13 News on Friday evening published its final poll ahead of the elections to the 22nd Knesset which will take place on Tuesday.

Election laws in Israel forbid the publication of polls in the final three days before voting.

The Channel 13 poll finds that if elections were held today, the Likud and Blue and White parties would receive the same number of seats - 32 each.

The third largest party would be the Joint List with 12 seats, followed by Yamina and Yisrael Beytenu, each of which has 9 seats.

United Torah Judaism has 7 seats according to this poll, Shas has 6, and the Democratic Union has 5.

Labor-Gesher has just 4 seats. Otzma Yehudit would pass the electoral threshold according to this poll, with 4 seats as well.

In terms of blocs, the right-wing bloc without Yisrael Beytenu has grown by one seat and now stands at 58 seats, compared to 53 seats for the left-center bloc.

The poll also found that 46% of respondents think that Binyamin Netanyahu is better suited to serve as Prime Minister, compared to 31% who think Benny Gantz is the most suitable candidate. 14% think neither of them are suitable.

The poll is largely in line with a Channel 12 News poll released on Friday, which also found that the Likud and Blue and White both have 32 seats.

That poll found that the right-wing-haredi bloc has 59 seats, while the left-center bloc has 43 seats and as many as 53 seats when the Joint List is included in the bloc. Yisrael Beytenu, which wins 8 seats in the Channel 12 poll, looks like it once again will be the deciding factor on who forms the next coalition.

