Poll: 59 seats for the right-wing bloc

A final poll released on Friday evening by Channel 12 News and the Midgam Institute ahead of Tuesday’s election finds that the right-wing bloc does not reach 61 seats without Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party.

The Likud party gains strengths from previous polls and wins 32 seats, as does the Blue and White party. The Joint List has 10 seats. Yamina and United Torah Judaism each win 8 seats. Yisrael Beytenu continues its downward trend and it, too, has 8 seats in this poll.

Shas has 7 seats, the Democratic Union retains its power with 6, and Amir Peretz and Orly Levy-Abekasis Labor-Gesher wins 5 seats. Otzma Yehudit passes the electoral threshold in this poll and achieves 4 seats.

The right-wing bloc has 44 seats and together with the haredi parties reaches 59 seats. The left-center bloc has 43 seats and as many as 53 seats when the Joint List is included in the bloc.

On the question of who is most fit to serve as Prime Minister, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu still leads Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz with 41% of respondents saying Netanyahu is most suitable for the position. 31% said Gantz is most suited for the job.

56% of voters (72% define themselves as right-wing voters) believe that the next Prime Minister will be Binyamin Netanyahu. 21% believe that Gantz will head the government. Only 5% believe that someone else from the Likud will eventually form the government and 2% believe that Liberman will be Prime Minister.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)