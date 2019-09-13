Security prisoners demand: No more interference devices

Security prisoners threaten 'escalation' if Israel continues to use interference devices to prevent use of cellular phones.

Palestinian Authority Arab criminals jailed in Israeli prisons are looking to escalate tensions, the "Center for Palestinian Prisoners" told the Ma'an News Agency.

According to the report, the tensions are over the prison's use of interference devices designed to prevent "security prisoners" - terrorists and their accomplices - from using cellular phones, since the prisoners claim the radiation emitted by these devices causes cancer.

The report also said that the number of hunger-striking prisoners rose to 29, including six leaders of the Prisoners' Movement in the Ramon, Nafkha, and Eshel prisons.

Another 100 prisoners may join the hunger strike at the beginning of next week.

The Center for Prisoners warned that the situation may deteriorate quickly and there may be conflcits between the security prisoners and the prison management.