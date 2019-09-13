Tropical storm heads for the Bahamas

Potential tropical cyclone may dump up to seven inches of rain on Bahamas, NHC warns.

A tropical storm may be headed for the Bahamas, just over a week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the region.

A warning issued Thursday by the US National Weather Service noted that tropical storm conditions are expected Friday in the northwestern Bahamas, where up to seven inches of rain may fall.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm watch has been issued for parts of Florida's eastern coast, and two to four inches of rain may fall in Florida and Georgia.

The storm, currently called "Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine," will be named Humberto if it becomes a tropical storm.

"The disturbance is moving northwestward at about 3 mph (5 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through the weekend. On the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas today, and along or over the east coast of Florida on Saturday," a National Hurricane Center advisory read.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.

"Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in the northwest Bahamas by late today. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on the Florida peninsula by Saturday.

"This system is not expected to product significant storm surge in the northwest Bahamas."