Saudi King to Abbas: We reject Netanyahu's sovereignty pledge

Saudi King Salman tells PA chairman Netanyahu's pledge to apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley is a "very dangerous escalation".

Saudi King Salman on Thursday reiterated his country’s condemnation of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s pre-election pledge to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

The Saudi king made the comments during in a phone call with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

"The king reiterated... Saudi Arabia's condemnation and categorical rejection of the Israeli prime minister's declaration on his intention to annex lands from the West Bank," the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, as quoted by AFP.

The king also said Netanyahu's pledge marked a "very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people" and was a "flagrant violation" of UN and international laws, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia denounced Netanyahu's announcement on Tuesday, asserting it was “a very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people”.

At Saudi Arabia's request, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – a 57-member pan-Islamic body – said it will hold an emergency foreign ministers' meeting on Sunday to discuss an "Israeli escalation".