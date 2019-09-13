Poll: 57 seats for the right-wing bloc

A poll conducted by the Smith Institute for Radio 103FM and released on Thursday evening finds that if elections were held today, the Likud would be the largest party in the Knesset with 33 seats.

Blue and White comes in second with 31 seats, and the Joint List is third with 12 seats, according to this poll.

Yisrael Beytenu and Yamina, according to the poll, each receive 9 seats. Shas wins 8 seats while United Torah Judaism has 7.

The Democratic Union wins 6 seats, while the Labor Party has only 4 seats, which is very close to the electoral threshold.

Otzma Yehudit does not pass the electoral and receives just 2.9% of the vote in this poll.