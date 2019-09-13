Poll: Likud - 31, Blue and White - 33

A Kan 11 News poll released on Thursday evening shows that if elections were held today, the Likud would win 31 seats and the Blue and White party would win 33 seats.

The Joint List would win 11 seats, according to the poll, and Yamina would have 9.

United Torah Judaism would win 8 Knesset seats while Shas would win 7 seats.

The poll further finds that the Democratic Union would win 5 seats, as would Labor-Gesher, while Otzma Yehudit passes the electoral threshold and wins four seats.

According to the poll, the right-wing-haredi bloc receives 59 seats and the center-left bloc has 54 seats. Yisrael Beytenu, which remains the deciding factor in who will head the coalition, wins 7 seats in this poll.