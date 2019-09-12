2 Dutch-Armenian men arrested for assault on Israelis in Poland

Warsaw police arrested 2 Dutch nationals and are searching for Arab man in connection with violent assault on Israeli students.

Police in Warsaw arrested two Dutch citizens of Armenian descent and are searching for a Palestinian Arab man in connection with violence against Israeli students in the Polish capital.

The arrests Wednesday followed reports that two Israeli students had been beaten severely by a group of at least three men with Middle Eastern appearance because the alleged attackers heard the Israeli speaking Hebrew.

The third suspect is also a citizen of either Belgium or the Netherlands, Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

The details of the alleged attack were posted on Facebook by Barak Kashpizky, the twin brother of one of the injured Israelis.

Yotam Kashpizky, who lost consciousness during the attack, suffered a broken nose and a broken eye socket, according to his brother.

The assailants, described as “Arabic speakers,” asked the group as they left a Warsaw nightclub if they were Israeli. When the students answered that they were, the assailants assaulted them, reportedly shouting “f*** Israel” and “Free Gaza.”

The attack happened on Twarda street, near the headquarters of the Jewish Community of Poland and a synagogue.