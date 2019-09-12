Homes of terrorists who murdered Dvir Sorek to be demolished

IDF delivers demolition orders for homes of terrorists who murdered Israeli teen outside of his Gush Etzion yeshiva.

The IDF handed out demolition orders Thursday to the families of two Palestinian Arab terrorists responsible for the murder of an Israeli teen last month.

The families of the two terrorists – 24-year-old Nassir Salah Khalil Issafara and 30-year-old Qassam Aaraf Khalil Issafara – will now be able to appeal the decision to demolish their homes, where the two terrorists lived, an IDF spokesperson said.

The demolition orders were issued two and a half weeks after the family of 18-year-old Dvir Sorek requested that the IDF demolish the terrorists’ homes.

Last month, Qassam and Nassir Issafara stabbed Sorek to death outside of the Midgal Oz yeshiva in Gush Etzion, where Sorek, a resident of Ofra had been studying. Sorek had been on his way back to the yeshiva after he purchased books in Jerusalem, when the two terrorists attacked him, stabbing him to death before fleeing the scene.

Days later, Israeli security forces captured the two terrorists.