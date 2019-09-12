State Dept. Counterterrorism Coordinator says US policy on Iran unchanged after Trump says willing to meet Rouhani

Arutz Sheva spoke to US State Department Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales, who is in Israel participating at a conference of the The Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya (IDC).

"This week, President Trump issued a historic executive order that's going to make it significantly easier for the United States to impose sanctions on terrorist organizations. We're now able to more effectively and efficiently target leaders of terrorist organizations as well as those who provide or participate in training to commit terrorist attacks," Sales said.

"We've already used these tools aggressively. The Treasury Department and the Statement announced that we are imposing sanctions on 28 individuals and entities as a result of these new expanded authorities," he added.

Sales addressed concerns over President Trump's openness to negotiations with the Iranian government. "The president has been clear, and the Secretary of State has been clear, that we expect Iran to behave like a normal nation and not use terrorism as a tool of statecraft, and to comply to the rules of the international system that every other country is expected to comply with."

"Iran is the world's worst state sponsor of terrorism. It backs proxies around the world, including Hezbollah, which is a threat to Israel and the United States. Its IRGC engages in terrorist plotting around the world. We have been very clear that we will continue to impose maximum pressure on the regime until it changes its behavior."