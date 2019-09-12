Military Police failure leads to Givati soldier 'suicide'

Two are accused of not reporting mental distress in soldier they sought to recruit as source; soldier found shot days after meeting them.

Charges have been filed in the military court against two recently discharged IDF soldiers.

The indictments accuse the two, who served in the Military Police and were recently released, of offenses of misinformation, non-compliance, and inappropriate conduct.

The indictment indicates that the two did not report any mental distress identified in a Givati Brigade fighter, whom they had sought to recruit as an IDF intelligence source.

The soldier was found shot outside his unit days after meeting with the accused. The indictments were filed after a hearing on the defendants' case was held. Beyond filing indictments, certain command and organizational aspects are still under examination.