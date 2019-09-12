PM declares there is no escape from a military operation in Gaza. "There will be an operation when we are ready."

Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday morning addressed the recent escalation on the Gaza border, saying that Israel will have to resolve the situation militarily.

"Stop getting worked up about an operation in Gaza. There will be an operation, but I won’t embark on it a moment sooner than when we are ready. I do not operate according to the Tweets," Netanyahu said in an interview with Kan Bet.

"Apparently, there will be no choice but to bring down Hamas."

Overnight Wednesday, IDF fighter jets attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory earlier in the evening.

"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.