Suspect arrested after car runs over police officer

Forces conduct searches overnight and locate suspect, an Issawiya resident, after car runs over police officer and civilian in J'lem area.

Border Police arrested the Arab suspected of injuring a Border Police officer and a civilian on Wednesday night at a checkpoint near the Atarot industrial zone in the Jerusalem area.

Last night, fighters were stationed at the checkpoint to stop a vehicle suspected of having been stolen, when the vehicle suddenly appeared, moving at high speed, and hit another vehilce parked at the scene.

As a result, the police officer and civilian were injured, the first moderately and the second lightly, and evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Many Border Police and Israel Police forces were called to the scene and, toward morning, located the suspect, a Issawiya resident in his 20s, arresting him for questioning.