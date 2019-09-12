Drama on bus in Jerusalem

Bus driver surprised to find stroller containing baby during routine scan at the end of the route.

An Egged bus driver in Jerusalem was surprised to find out during a scan that he carried out, as is usual at the end of each trip, a stroller with a baby.

The driver is heard in a video distributed on social media saying "This is in Jerusalem. I'm doing a scan at the end. Someone got off forgetting her son with the stroller. What is this?”

An investigation revealed that the parents had gotten off the bus in the Ramot neighborhood of the city and did not manage to take the baby stroller with their son inside.

After a few minutes, the parents located the bus and arrived to pick up the baby.

Egged opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident after the parents claimed that the driver quickly closed the doors while the parents were removing personal equipment from the bus. The driver looked at the mirrors and saw that the passengers had gotten off the bus, closed the doors and continued driving.