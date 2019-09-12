Woman injured running for shelter during sirens

76-year-old woman in Kibbutz Zikim suffers "contusions and abrasions" as she flees during sirens warning of rocket attack.

A 76-year-old woman was injured as she ran for shelter after “Color Red” sirens sounded in Kibbutz Zikim on Wednesday night, emergency response group United Hatzalah said.

She had heard the siren and rushed to take cover when she fell.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Silva Shatzky who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "We treated the woman for her injuries at the scene. She was then transported to the trauma center at Barzilay hospital in Ashkelon. She was suffering from contusions and abrasions to her head and upper body."

Sirens were sounded on Wednesday evening near Kibbutz Zikim and Moshav Mavki'im, located in the Gaza envelope in southern Israel.

According to reports, several rockets were fired from Gaza toward the area and the Iron Dome system was activated.

The IDF stated that the sirens were a false alarm.

Later on Wednesday night, IDF fighter jets attacked a number of terrorist targets in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza, in retaliation for the rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory earlier in the evening.

"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for what is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.